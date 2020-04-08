Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Avid Technology worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.