Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -831.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

