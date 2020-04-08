Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Constellium worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $712.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

