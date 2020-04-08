Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

