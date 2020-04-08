Contrasting Livongo Health (LVGO) and Its Competitors

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Livongo Health to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -32.34% -26.11% -14.13% Livongo Health Competitors -4.03% -53.60% -3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million -$55.27 million -32.83 Livongo Health Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 37.85

Livongo Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Livongo Health Competitors 968 3262 6479 319 2.56

Livongo Health presently has a consensus price target of $41.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.75%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Livongo Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Livongo Health rivals beat Livongo Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

