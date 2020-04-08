Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Up 11.2%

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $18.72, 20,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 614,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $18,474,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

