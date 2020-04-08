Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Core-Mark worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

