Cormark Comments on Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year.

Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. Indigo Books & Music has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.09.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$383.74 million during the quarter.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

