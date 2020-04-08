Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $29.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

