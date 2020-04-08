Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

COTY stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

