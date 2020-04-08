Cowen Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $160.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

