Craig Mathieson Purchases 80,000 Shares of Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) insider Craig Mathieson bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$26,720.00 ($18,950.35).

The stock has a market cap of $50.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.94. Shaver Shop Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.85 ($0.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.62.

Get Shaver Shop Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Shaver Shop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.