Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $246.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.