Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at HSBC

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.73 ($4.60).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.88) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.83. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £93,300 ($122,730.86). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

