Critical Survey: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) vs. Integral Technologies (NYSE:ITKG)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 162.80 Integral Technologies $70,000.00 61.53 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Technologies.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Integral Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.