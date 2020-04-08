Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of TechTarget worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in TechTarget by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TechTarget by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,889. 18.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

