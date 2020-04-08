Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $51.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of DRI opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

