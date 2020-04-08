Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.04. Delphi Technologies shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 143,356 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

