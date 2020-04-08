Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

DRNA stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,059 shares of company stock worth $1,542,002 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

