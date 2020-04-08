Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $28.06

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $28.06. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 116,058 shares changing hands.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $6,880,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 73.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

