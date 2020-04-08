Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) fell 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $30.02, 160,974 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,766,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

