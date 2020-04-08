Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 470,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 120,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

