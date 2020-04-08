Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 8.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $12.27, 372,187 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,268,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

