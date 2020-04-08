Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $53.74, 7,719,187 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 4,351,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

