Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of DFS opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 176,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

