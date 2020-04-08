Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 2,278,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,048,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

