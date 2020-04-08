eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Down 10.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.50 and last traded at $116.90, approximately 923,228 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 814,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.57.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Get eHealth alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 30.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.