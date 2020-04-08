Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $14.03. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 7,884,762 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $790.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,673,000 after buying an additional 955,553 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after buying an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

