electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Down 11.8%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82, 61,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,471,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

