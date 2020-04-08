Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Trading 11.2% Higher

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 104,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 73,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

