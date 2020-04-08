Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Up 5.5%

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.11, 241,858 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,682,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Embraer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Embraer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

