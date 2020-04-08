Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Lifted to Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Americas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,323,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,690,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.