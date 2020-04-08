Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.34. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

