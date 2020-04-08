Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 777,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Euronav worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 3,562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 1,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EURN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

