Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.16. Everi shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 3,557,902 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 400,176 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,761 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

