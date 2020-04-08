Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

EYPT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

