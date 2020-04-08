Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by B. Riley to Sell

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Shares of FNMA opened at $1.55 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.