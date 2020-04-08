Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.