Financial Analysis: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Anaplan (OTCMKTS:PLAN)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 500.21 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Anaplan $348.02 million 12.94 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -31.06

Rego Payment Architectures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 5 15 0 2.75

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $57.16, suggesting a potential upside of 73.63%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34% Anaplan -42.88% -47.75% -23.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anaplan beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

