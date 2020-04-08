Financial Comparison: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Bloomin’ Brands (NYSE:BLMN)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 6.27% 25.14% 8.23% Bloomin’ Brands 3.15% 74.91% 3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 3 14 15 0 2.38 Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus target price of $834.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 208.71%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 3.50 $350.16 million $14.05 50.13 Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.14 $130.57 million $1.54 4.40

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Bloomin’ Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

