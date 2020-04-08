Financial Review: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) vs. Its Rivals

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 6.67 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $294.93 million 16.14

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.51% -25.25% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 646 2322 2881 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.46%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 76.80%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 50.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

