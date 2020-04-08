Financial Survey: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.35%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.34% 3.65% 2.62% Xperi -22.33% 22.59% 11.95%

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xperi pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Xperi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 2.65 $11.65 million $0.46 48.80 Xperi $280.07 million 2.63 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.77

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xperi beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

