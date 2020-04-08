FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group (LON:CIN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CIN stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19. City of London Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.24.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

