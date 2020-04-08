First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

