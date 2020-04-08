Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

