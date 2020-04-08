Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FL opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

