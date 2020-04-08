Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $54.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

