Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.94% of Franklin Covey worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FC opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Franklin Covey from to in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

