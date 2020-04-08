Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

