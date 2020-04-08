Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,246,720 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,720 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.66% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

